Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $289.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cigna from $235.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,937,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cigna by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,396,000 after acquiring an additional 162,686 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,220,000 after acquiring an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,969,000 after acquiring an additional 41,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $747,950,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after buying an additional 639,645 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $245.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. Cigna has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $273.58.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. Cigna’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

