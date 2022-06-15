Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 195.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 8.9% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 363.7% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 3.3% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 75.5% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $199.21. 75,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,050. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $84.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $155.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,260 shares of company stock valued at $34,398,073 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.80.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

