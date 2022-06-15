Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives $29.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Chegg alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Chegg by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,009,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,576,000 after acquiring an additional 507,662 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,301,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,072,000 after acquiring an additional 277,333 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth $130,324,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,628,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,256,000 after buying an additional 979,467 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. Chegg has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $90.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 8.02.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $202.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.98 million. Chegg had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Chegg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.