Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.83. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $11.62 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.17.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $209.50 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $203.37 and a one year high of $460.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 182.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 856,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,139,000 after buying an additional 553,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,481,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,739,000 after buying an additional 301,159 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3,792.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,378,000 after buying an additional 152,262 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 454,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $171,358,000 after buying an additional 152,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

