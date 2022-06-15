Channing Global Advisors LLC Makes New $381,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wafra Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 223,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,531,000 after buying an additional 48,627 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,729,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.73. The company had a trading volume of 235,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,559,555. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $230.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.97. The stock has a market cap of $283.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.49.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

