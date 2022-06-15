Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $86,384,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,864 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,846,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,766 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $22,893,000. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 753,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,648,000 after acquiring an additional 526,308 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 1,860.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Celldex Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.
