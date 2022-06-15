CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

CDK Global has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CDK Global to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

CDK Global stock opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $54.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.02.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. CDK Global had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The business had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. CDK Global’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDK Global will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CDK Global by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in CDK Global by 2.1% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 19,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in CDK Global by 15.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in CDK Global by 1.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDK shares. Barrington Research lowered shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

