CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th.

IGR opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $9.89.

Get CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,825 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.