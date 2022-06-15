Castleview Partners LLC Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,230,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,086,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 40,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,747,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $137.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

