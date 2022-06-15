Castleview Partners LLC Invests $2.03 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 595,572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277,063 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 288.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,832,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,694,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237,122 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 307.4% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,135,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,135,357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,420,612 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 296.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,108,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,715,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801,806 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $867,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,560 shares of company stock valued at $36,674,489 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.97.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $161.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $154.12 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.06. The stock has a market cap of $403.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

