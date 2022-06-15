Castleview Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 48,385 Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $1,245,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cerner by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 954,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,306,000 after buying an additional 128,800 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Cerner by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 666,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,057,000 after buying an additional 112,211 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $94.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.27. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $95.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CERN. Argus downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.14.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

