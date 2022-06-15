CastleArk Alternatives LLC Has $260,000 Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC cut its stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79,520 shares during the quarter. Tenaris makes up approximately 2.1% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TS. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TS traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,605. Tenaris S.A. has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $34.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. Tenaris had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 44.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TS. AlphaValue raised Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.54) to €8.80 ($9.17) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tenaris from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenaris from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.35.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

