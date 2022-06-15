Cardano Price Tops $0.48 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 15th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00002240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $16.13 billion and $1.78 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00074275 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00017157 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015309 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001434 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00044165 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00205881 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,934,048,406 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

