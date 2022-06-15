Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-$2.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.73 billion. Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

Capri stock opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. Capri has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPRI. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.89.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after acquiring an additional 782,577 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,338,000. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,737,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Capri by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,240,000 after acquiring an additional 119,122 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 872,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,647,000 after acquiring an additional 114,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

