Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.56

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.59, with a volume of 191965 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.40 million and a P/E ratio of -7.44. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.15.

About Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. Its products include Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages; and Peazac, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders and beverages, dairy alternatives, nutrition bars, and other applications.

