Bunicorn (BUNI) Price Hits $0.0031

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Bunicorn coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Bunicorn has a market capitalization of $88,206.83 and approximately $48,749.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bunicorn has traded 26% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bunicorn alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,384% against the dollar and now trades at $3,384.54 or 0.15612341 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.00 or 0.00424367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00070774 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00036639 BTC.

About Bunicorn

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bunicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bunicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.