Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $39.09

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.09 and last traded at $39.20, with a volume of 1813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BIP shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.67 to $49.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.33 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $47.33 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.33 to $46.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.83.

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.62). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,797,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,607,000 after buying an additional 1,851,562 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $101,693,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,659,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,578,000 after buying an additional 1,584,397 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 888.5% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 974,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,685,000 after buying an additional 876,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,163,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,737,000 after buying an additional 738,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

