Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,390,000 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the May 15th total of 5,180,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.73. 253,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average of $54.23. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $39,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,392,780 shares in the company, valued at $436,539,731.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,586,644 shares of company stock worth $112,704,831 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,378,000 after acquiring an additional 28,936 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $383,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 36,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,325,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,226,000 after buying an additional 295,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

