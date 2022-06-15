Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

BAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.23. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

In other news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,586,644 shares of company stock valued at $112,704,831.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.