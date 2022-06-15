Brokerages Set Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) PT at $133.30

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.91.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZEN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In related news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,092,769.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $866,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,823 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,278.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,003 shares of company stock worth $3,133,466. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 7.9% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 3,098,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,771,000 after buying an additional 58,839 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Zendesk by 63.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 21.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 900.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 807,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,172,000 after purchasing an additional 727,082 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $57.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.00 and a 200 day moving average of $106.51. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $153.43.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.