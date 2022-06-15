Brokerages Set Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) PT at $6.33

Shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on Unity Biotechnology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 696,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 228,744 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 210.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 84,175 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 25.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 640,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 128,100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after buying an additional 700,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. Unity Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.40.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

