Brokerages Set Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Target Price at $15.25

Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RWAY shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price target on Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of RWAY stock opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. Runway Growth Finance has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.40.

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 52.70%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 949,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 76,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 2,238.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 201,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage, growth stage venture companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, electronic equipment & instruments. systems software, healthcare equipment hardware, storage & peripherals and specialized consumer service, internet retail, healthcare technology, human resource employment services, education, biotechnology, application software healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products industries.

