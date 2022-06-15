Brokerages Set Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Target Price at $4.92

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

NASDAQ DHC opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $439.74 million, a PE ratio of 0.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 1.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth about $39,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

