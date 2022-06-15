Brokerages Set BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Price Target at $20.17

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

BSRTF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

BSRTF opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.42.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

