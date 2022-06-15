Brokerages Set Air Canada (TSE:AC) Target Price at C$29.18

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.18.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz acquired 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,115.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$363,973.72. Also, Senior Officer Murray Douglas Strom sold 3,755 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total transaction of C$80,094.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$58,444.20.

AC stock opened at C$17.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.43 billion and a PE ratio of -1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$21.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.38. Air Canada has a one year low of C$17.75 and a one year high of C$28.61.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.63) by C($0.88). The company had revenue of C$2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.74 billion. Research analysts predict that Air Canada will post 1.5399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

