Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:BRZE traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,159. Braze has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $98.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $48.59.

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $187,382.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Pepper purchased 175,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $6,546,065.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Braze by 50,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Braze in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Braze in the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRZE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.64.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

