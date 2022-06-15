Boeing (NYSE:BA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $115.93

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $115.93 and last traded at $116.21, with a volume of 141206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.00.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.37.

The company has a market cap of $78.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.08.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Boeing by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $16,701,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $1,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

