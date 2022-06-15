Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/14/2022 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/13/2022 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $82.00 to $60.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/10/2022 – Blueprint Medicines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Blueprint Medicines was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $68.00.

6/9/2022 – Blueprint Medicines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock.

6/1/2022 – Blueprint Medicines was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $88.00.

5/18/2022 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Blueprint Medicines was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/4/2022 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $123.00 to $96.00.

Blueprint Medicines stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.97. The stock had a trading volume of 912,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,455. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.71. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.98 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 293.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.72) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,847,166.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,098,000 after acquiring an additional 473,445 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 337.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,894,000 after buying an additional 216,778 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 855.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

