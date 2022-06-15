Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.
Shares of BCOR stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $781.48 million, a P/E ratio of 59.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.99. Blucora has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $21.40.
Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). Blucora had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.
About Blucora (Get Rating)
Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.
