Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $781.48 million, a P/E ratio of 59.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.99. Blucora has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). Blucora had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Blucora by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

