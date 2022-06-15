Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.72

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 12779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLND shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Blend Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Blend Labs from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.36.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.73 million and a PE ratio of -2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.46.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 44.18% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The business had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 million. Equities analysts expect that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $67,156.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 654,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,219.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $106,906.38. Following the sale, the president now owns 661,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,145.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,670 shares of company stock valued at $188,311.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX Ltd. acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $108,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blend Labs by 1,862.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after buying an additional 10,550,895 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,500,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,599,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Blend Labs by 3,104.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,774,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,592 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blend Labs Company Profile (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.