Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BSM. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE BSM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,024. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.03. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $17.36.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.74 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 36.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

