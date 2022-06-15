BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.45 Million

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $31,398.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.62 or 0.00288132 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00071379 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00065059 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 100.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000075 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,270,788,283 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

