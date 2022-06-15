Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Price Tops $5.34 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 14th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 28.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.34 or 0.00025169 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $65.13 million and $2.44 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001376 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00014748 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Profile

BTCST is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,201,404 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

