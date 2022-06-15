Bitcoin Diamond Achieves Market Cap of $28.32 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000716 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $28.32 million and approximately $212,804.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

