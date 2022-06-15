bitCNY (BITCNY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $30.99 Million

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.15 million and $30.99 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000677 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,704.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,136.47 or 0.19051218 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.40 or 0.00425567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00075444 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00036951 BTC.

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

