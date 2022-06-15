Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives $504.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $504.17.

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $324.18 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $318.07 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.16, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $380.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.45.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total value of $364,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Techne (Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.