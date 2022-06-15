Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.41.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $191.10 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.81 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.67. The company has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

