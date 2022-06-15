Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Invests $652,000 in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RGLD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a $158.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.62.

RGLD opened at $105.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.91 and its 200 day moving average is $117.88. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.43% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $75,009.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

