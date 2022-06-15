Bell Rock Capital LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000. Netflix accounts for 1.1% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,268,721,000 after buying an additional 1,265,219 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $704,881,000 after buying an additional 476,263 shares in the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,234,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,002,180,000 after buying an additional 385,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,104,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $409.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.08.

Netflix stock opened at $167.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.27 and a 200-day moving average of $382.69. The firm has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

