Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$4.15 EPS.

BBWI stock traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $34.39. The company had a trading volume of 329,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,488. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average is $54.23. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.47.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,321,000 after purchasing an additional 726,384 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,584,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,561,000 after buying an additional 538,353 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at $84,383,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 95.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,112,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,181,000 after purchasing an additional 544,210 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 919,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,187,000 after acquiring an additional 218,485 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.