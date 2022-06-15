B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:RILYM)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Sunday, July 31st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 stock opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $26.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Company Profile (Get Rating)
