B. Riley Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Oxford Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $9.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.06. The consensus estimate for Oxford Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.95 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $10.14 EPS.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $352.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.03 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

OXM stock opened at $88.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $110.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 540.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

