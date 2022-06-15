B. Riley Cuts Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $78.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.97% from the company’s current price.

MCHP has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.55.

MCHP stock opened at $60.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.50 and a 200-day moving average of $74.44. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $59.84 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $155,051.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,238.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $244,908.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,476,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 171,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after buying an additional 86,744 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

