Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $530.80

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 530.80 ($6.44) and last traded at GBX 531.20 ($6.45), with a volume of 2652615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 552.60 ($6.71).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 715 ($8.68) to GBX 690 ($8.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($8.74) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Auto Trader Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 516 ($6.26) to GBX 601 ($7.29) in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.01) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 710.13 ($8.62).

The company has a market capitalization of £4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 595.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 650.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

About Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

