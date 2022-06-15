Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Short Interest Update

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the May 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $167.68 on Wednesday. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $159.54 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.21.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at about $434,144,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,299,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,323 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $364,752,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 13.5% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,369,000 after purchasing an additional 725,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,547,000 after purchasing an additional 703,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.