Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.82

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.82 and last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 29781 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASAN. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average is $47.08.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $336,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $112,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,667 shares of company stock worth $572,089. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asana by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 669,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,895,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth $888,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $11,462,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

