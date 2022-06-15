Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.09.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

ADM opened at $82.67 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.69 and a 200-day moving average of $79.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,191,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,173,000 after buying an additional 1,919,844 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,421,000 after buying an additional 3,016,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,525,000 after buying an additional 2,665,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,608,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,940,000 after buying an additional 773,457 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,430,000 after buying an additional 271,826 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

