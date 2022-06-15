Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Takes $2.02 Million Position in Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEU)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 198,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $701,000. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,015,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,017,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,017,000.

NASDAQ ROSEU opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Rose Hill Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $10.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10.

Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus on companies that operate in Latin American markets.

