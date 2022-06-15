Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Makes New $3.03 Million Investment in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEU)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $404,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000.

AEAEU stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05.

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

