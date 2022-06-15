Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAU)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIAU opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

